Thursday, August 11, 2022

Medvedev rues early match-up with in-form Kyrgios

Medvedev has now lost three out of his four meetings against the temperamental Australian, and the Russian said the latest defeat was down to his failure to execute at the key moments

By: Reuters |
August 11, 2022 2:23:38 pm
Daniil Medvedev plays a shot. (File)

World number one Daniil Medvedev learned that rankings and reputation count for nothing against Nick Kyrgios after the Australian halted his Canadian Masters title defence in the second round on Wednesday.

The Russian had kicked off preparations for his U.S. Open title defence by winning in Los Cabos, Mexico last week but he ran straight into a player in the form of his life in Montreal. Kyrgios, who has never been ranked inside the top 10, finished runner-up at Wimbledon last month before winning in Washington last week.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate for me because Nick right now … final of Wimbledon, winner in Washington,” said Medvedev, who had a bye in the first round.”The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early because he is fit. He is among the top 10 or 15 players, so he will soon be a seeded player. It’s a shame to have such a player as an opponent in the first round.”

The lack of ranking points at Wimbledon meant Kyrgios, 27, is still ranked 37th, even though he has won 14 of his past 15 matches – the only defeat coming against Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club.

Medvedev has now lost three out of his four meetings against the temperamental Australian, and the Russian said the latest defeat was down to his failure to execute at the key moments.”For me today the biggest difference was that I missed some shots in some important moments,” Medvedev said. “I cannot say we have to change something. It’s just a pity. I think it could be different in other stages of the tournament.

“But I felt pretty good. Against many players, I could have won. But when Nick is in such good shape, I wasn’t able to do it.”

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:23:38 pm

