Medvedev rues early match-up with in-form Kyrgios

August 11, 2022 2:23:38 pm
World number one Daniil Medvedev learned that rankings and reputation count for nothing against Nick Kyrgios after the Australian halted his Canadian Masters title defence in the second round on Wednesday.
The Russian had kicked off preparations for his U.S. Open title defence by winning in Los Cabos, Mexico last week but he ran straight into a player in the form of his life in Montreal. Kyrgios, who has never been ranked inside the top 10, finished runner-up at Wimbledon last month before winning in Washington last week.
“It’s a little bit unfortunate for me because Nick right now … final of Wimbledon, winner in Washington,” said Medvedev, who had a bye in the first round.”The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early because he is fit. He is among the top 10 or 15 players, so he will soon be a seeded player. It’s a shame to have such a player as an opponent in the first round.”
The lack of ranking points at Wimbledon meant Kyrgios, 27, is still ranked 37th, even though he has won 14 of his past 15 matches – the only defeat coming against Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club.
Subscriber Only Stories
Medvedev has now lost three out of his four meetings against the temperamental Australian, and the Russian said the latest defeat was down to his failure to execute at the key moments.”For me today the biggest difference was that I missed some shots in some important moments,” Medvedev said. “I cannot say we have to change something. It’s just a pity. I think it could be different in other stages of the tournament.
“But I felt pretty good. Against many players, I could have won. But when Nick is in such good shape, I wasn’t able to do it.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ
Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopes state govt would soon allow 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam
Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Kanjurmarg land for Metro line 6
PNB fraud case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Gitanjali Group former vice-president Vipul Chitalia
Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case; to hear others on Aug 16
Karnataka prison authorities move to pardon man accused of four murders opposed by victims’ families
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India
CEO posts crying selfie after laying off employees. Faces netizens’ ire
Serena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with women
NASA to roll out Artemis I spacecraft to launchpad and discuss science payloads
Priyanka Chopra transforms baby Malti Marie into the next Desi Girl, partially reveals her face in new photo. See here
Sushmita Sen attends Laal Singh Chaddha special screening with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, fans ask, ‘Kya chal raha hai?’