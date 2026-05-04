Why top tennis players like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka are unhappy with French Open organisers

Aryna Sabalenka is among the players to have signed a statement after the French Open announced the prize money for this year's event. (Photo: AP)

Some of the world’s top tennis players have put out a statement expressing their ‘deep disappointment’ at the prize money on offer at the French Open this year. The players include names like Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. Novak Djokovic’s name was missing from the statement.

Sinner and Co are angered by the fact that the French Open organisers announced that the prize money for the second Grand Slam of the year will be increased by around 10% for an overall pot of 61.7 million euros ($72.1 million), with the total amount up 5.3 million euros from last year.

But the players pointed out in their statement that this increase means that the players’ share of French Open tournament revenue has declined from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026.