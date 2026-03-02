Tennis stars including Daniil Medvedev stuck in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict

The ongoing conflict between US, Israel and Iran has resulted in tennis players getting stranded in Dubai since Sunday, including the former World number 1 Daniel Medvedev.
Medvedev is stuck in Dubai with his family and team one day after he won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for his 23rd career ATP title. Tallon Griekspoor, who withdrew from the title match due to injury, and Andrey Rublev also were in Dubai after the airspace was shut down due to tensions in the Middle East following the United States’ airstrikes on Iran on Saturday.
Medvedev told Bolshe Tennis that he has no idea when he will be able to fly out of the United Arab Emirates. “The situation is unusual, but basically, the only thing is that the airspace is closed, naturally,” Medvedev told Bolshe Tennis in Russian, according to tennisuptodate.com. “So, no one knows when we’ll be able to fly out. It’s not clear whether this will last long or not.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens in the coming hours or days. They keep gradually pushing back the airport reopening time.”
Medvedev said he is coping well under the circumstances and has been able to remain calm. “As strange as that sounds, on the court, I’m very emotional, but in real life, it might actually help me to be more emotional at times – so, for me, everything is normal,” Medvedev said. “Naturally, I’ve received a lot of messages from friends and family, and everyone is worried, but I can say for my part that everything is fine.”
Medvedev is slated to participate in The Eisenhower Cup mixed doubles exhibition at Indian Wells on Tuesday. His doubles partner is young Russian WTA star Mirra Andreeva.
Rublev, 28, also is slated to be part of the Eisenhower Cup. The Russian’s doubles partner is American star Amanda Anisimova.