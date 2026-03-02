Tennis stars including Daniil Medvedev stuck in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict

Daniil Medvedev reacts during a match against Benjamin Bonzi in the first-round of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo)

The ongoing conflict between US, Israel and Iran has resulted in tennis players getting stranded in Dubai since Sunday, including the former World number 1 Daniel Medvedev.

Medvedev is stuck in Dubai with his family and team one day after he won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for his 23rd career ATP title. Tallon Griekspoor, who withdrew from the title match due to injury, and Andrey Rublev also were in Dubai after the airspace was shut down due to tensions in the Middle East following the United States’ airstrikes on Iran on Saturday.

Medvedev told Bolshe Tennis that he has no idea when he will be able to fly out of the United Arab Emirates. “The situation is unusual, but basically, the only thing is that the airspace is closed, naturally,” Medvedev told Bolshe Tennis in Russian, according to tennisuptodate.com. “So, no one knows when we’ll be able to fly out. It’s not clear whether this will last long or not.