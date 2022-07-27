Tennis coach Max Wenders banned for match-fixing

July 27, 2022 4:18:54 pm
Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned from the sport for 12 years for match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
The ITIA said Wenders admitted to “multiple match-fixing charges” and also admitted to destroying evidence and failing to report a corrupt approach.
One of the charges against Wenders came under a rule which forbids people involved with tennis to “directly or indirectly, facilitate any Player to not use his or her best efforts in any Event.” The ITIA didn’t say when or where the alleged conduct happened, and it didn’t name any players.
The case was originally heard by Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO) Professor Richard McLaren in April 2021 who ruled that Wenders should also pay a fine of $12,000. Publication of the sanction was delayed following submissions from Mr Wenders’ legal team, however AHO McLaren has now lifted that prohibition.
Subscriber Only Stories
The ITIA said Wenders was banned and fined $12,000 at a hearing in April 2021 but that the sanctions weren’t published until now following submissions from Wenders’ legal team. He is not allowed to attend any tennis tournament authorized by the sport’s main governing bodies until 2033.
Wenders had reportedly worked with several players on the WTA Tour as a coach, assistant or hitting partner. The sanction means that he is prohibited from playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years from the date of the decision (28 April 2021).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Ajith Kumar spotted at 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship, see photos
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the listing?
Chandigarh: Toy shop owner stabbed to death by business rival, wife injured
Alia Bhatt shares a sneak peek of her living room, pet cat Edward steals the show
Uniswap announces integration with NFT marketplace Sudoswap
Neha Kakkar gets ‘first tattoo for first love’ Rohanpreet; things to keep in mind before you get inked
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million
Rajasthan: Independent MLA says ‘conspiracy’ afoot to weaken journalism university, writes to CM Gehlot
Janhvi Kapoor reveals current equation with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter, says they texted recently: ‘He was like…’
Friends and relatives proud of two Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo
Masaba Gupta: ‘I want to learn from Uorfi Javed, I would rate her choices 10/10’
IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in online mode