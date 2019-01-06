Tata Open Maharashtra: Kevin Anderson prevails in a battle between giants

The calls “out” and “correction, it was good” were not followed by the customary “replay the point.” An argument with the chair umpire was in order. Understandable, because this was the fourth point of the third set tiebreaker, in the men’s singles final of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

Kevin Anderson over-hit Ivo Karlovic’s forehand after hearing the first call, but not quick enough to adjust himself when the second came to keep the ball in. He was forced to concede the mini-break.

At the Balewadi Tennis Stadium in Pune, the sport was to witness the ‘tallest’ ever final when the 6-foot-11 Karlovic took on the top seed and world no 6 Anderson, standing at 6-foot-8. When two of the game’s biggest servers got onto court, an ace fest was expected. And that’s how it stood, with none of the players losing serve – the match needed three tie-breakers to settle the final.

So when the call correction came, at 1-2 on Anderson’s serve, and the South African was made to concede the point, the odds were stacked against the 32-year-old to break back.

“It’s a tricky position and I can understand why the call went against me,” he says after the match. “I had to reset as quickly as possible. I had to take my time, slow down and focus. It was a key moment for me to come back after that.”

Of the two players though, Anderson was the one who had the bigger and better groundstrokes, especially on the backhand side. At 5-4 on Karlovic’s serve, he struck an inside-out forehand passing winner to bring the tie-breaker back on serve. The next point, when the serve-and-volley playing Croat approached the net, Anderson played a strong two-handed backhand down the line for a mini-break of his own. Then he hammered down an ace clocked at 206 kmph. After two hours and 45 minutes, Anderson won 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 for his career’s sixth title.

At this time, three years ago, Anderson, then the world no 12, made his first trip to India for the Chennai Open, but pulled out due to injury after just a day of practice. He’d struggle for most of that season as his towering frame would be battered with problems to the shoulder, knees and he even opted to go through a longer recovery phase rather than undergo hip surgery.

In the seasons that followed, he went through the grind of bringing back his rank up to where it once was, and then found it in himself to go even further. In 2017, he finished the US Open as the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal. But in the 2018 season he broke into the top 10, won an ATP 500 event in Vienna, made a maiden appearance at the Tour Finals and was the runner-up at Wimbledon, having beaten Roger Federer and then John Isner in five, long, gruelling sets.

“The lesson I learnt is there’s no point playing if you aren’t completely healthy,” he told The Indian Express before the start of the tournament. “I was in Abu Dhabi (in 2016) and then came to India and my knee wasn’t feeling great. Then I went to play in Australia and I just never really had a chance to heal. In the last few years, I have just tried to understand my body a little bit better and take time off when I needed.”

At the same time, the South African has also started to hold his own and has learned to close out tight matches. At the Wimbledon Championships, his quarterfinal tie was against Federer. The veteran Swiss had already bagged the Australian Open title earlier in the year, and was well en route to defending his crown in London. But for Anderson’s grit.

He faced match points before recovering to win in five sets. In the next round, he rallied hard to beat John Isner in the longest ever semi-final at the majors. On Saturday, in the first tournament of the year, he had the tough task of seeing off one of the most consistent servers in the game. Then there was the crucial call early on in the third set tiebreak. But he knows how to keep his calm in big pressure situations now. “You’re dealing with his serve first and foremost,” Anderson says. “You have to take care of your own serve because it’s tough to break him. I knew I had to take care of my serve today. I had a couple of match points, had a few more chances. It was important to win at least on my own serve points in the tie-break. I’m very happy I played five good points to finish the match.”

Bopanna-Sharan strike gold

The first time Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna entered an international tournament as partners was at the Asian Games in Jakarta. They had a gold medal to show for their efforts. That title, though it was away from tour, laid the foundation of another potentially dangerous Indian pair on the tour.

A few months later, at the Tata Open Maharashtra, the first tournament of the 2019 season, the duo played their first competitive event together. And just like they did in Jakarta, they proved to be the best doubles team at the tournament.

In the men’s doubles final on Satuday, the Indian duo stormed to a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over British team Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara.

“We were pretty solid,” says Bopanna. “We focussed on ourselves and put pressure on their first serves. For us this was the first tournament together as a team. If you look at it from a partnership angle, they were the better team. But playing at home gave us an advantage.”