Swiatek equals Serena Williams with 27-match winning streak

Saturday, May 14, 2022
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final.

By: AP |
May 14, 2022 6:01:49 pm
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Not since Serena Williams seven years ago has another woman had such a hot streak.

Williams won the same number of consecutive matches over 2014 and 2015.

Aiming to defend her Rome title and win her fifth straight tournament, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with a mix of power, consistency and finesse.

While she struggled with her serve at times, Swiatek was able to consistently crush both forehand and backhand winners on the slow, red clay court at the Foro Italico. The 20-year-old Polish player also hit a delicate backhand half-volley winner in the final game of the first set.

Swiatek had the same number of winners and unforced errors, 15, while Sabalenka produced just eight winners and had a whopping 31 unforced errors.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated.

Swiatek, who was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54, will be the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next weekend.

First, though, Swiatek will face either Ons Jabeur — who is on a 10-match winning streak — or Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final.

The men’s semifinals later featured Novak Djokovic against Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

