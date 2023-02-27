scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

‘Surreal to be that many weeks number one, to match Steffi Graf – one of the all-time greats,’ Djokovic

Djokovic suffered a three-centimetre hamstring tear en route to winning the Adelaide warm-up event before claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park to go level with Rafa Nadal.

Novak Djokovic speaks during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia February 22, 2023. REUTERS
Listen to this article
‘Surreal to be that many weeks number one, to match Steffi Graf – one of the all-time greats,’ Djokovic
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Novak Djokovic said he was now playing without pain after recovering from a hamstring injury as he prepares to return to the ATP Tour in Dubai this week following his record-extending 10th Australian Open title last month.

Djokovic suffered a three-centimetre hamstring tear en route to winning the Adelaide warm-up event before claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park to go level with Rafa Nadal.

The 35-year-old Serb said his Dubai participation was in doubt until a few days ago but he had passed all his fitness tests.

“Had a couple of weeks of no tennis. The last few days it’s really getting as much practice as possible to get myself back in shape to be able to compete at a high level,” Djokovic said.

“I haven’t felt pain on the court for a week. I’m getting closer to 100%. Still not there in terms of the game and how I feel on court. But the important thing is there’s no pain. I don’t have a hindrance in the way I move on the court.

“After every injury it takes time for mechanisms to be balanced, for adjustments to be done on court. It takes time to find that groove of moving effortlessly and not thinking about if something’s going to happen. I don’t have those thoughts.”

Djokovic begins the Dubai tournament having entered his 378th week as world number one, surpassing Steffi Graf as the player with the most weeks at the top of the sport.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s surreal to be that many weeks number one, to match Graf – one of the all-time greats,” Djokovic said. “Just being amongst these legendary names is flattering. I’m proud of it.”

Also Read
Boris Becker
Boris Becker’s wife terms the tennis great as ‘a devil’
James McCabe
Trained in tennis by father using YouTube clips, James McCabe eyes Top 100
Expected something like that, considering how society works – there alway...
Dubai Championships: Barbora Krejcikova stuns World No 1 Iga Swiatek in f...

Djokovic meets Czech Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:40 IST
Next Story

Meet the runner who leads every pack and then vanishes

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 27: Latest News
close