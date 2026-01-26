‘I am surprising myself’: Carlos Alcaraz opens up about renewed serve at the Australian Open after entering record-breaking 14th Grand Slam quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz will be the first man to play 14 Grand Slam quarter-finals before turning 23 at the Australian Open this week. (AP Photo)

Six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that he has been personally surprised by how well he has been serving with a renewed technique at the ongoing Australian Open. The 22-year-old said that the serve was an “important weapon” to his game, admitting that he was glad to see the high percentage of first serves that have landed right in the slam so far.

The Spaniard booked a place in the quarter-final after beating 19th seed Tommy Paul 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 7-5 on Sunday. The upcoming match would be his 14th appearance in a last-eight fixture of a Grand Slam, thereby breaking the record for the most quarter-final appearances for any player before turning 23 in the Open Era, going past Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker, who had reached 13 Grand Slam quarter-finals before they had turned 23.