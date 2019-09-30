Sumit Nagal wins Buenos Aires ATP Challenger title, continues rise up rankings

Sumit Nagal continued his dream season, winning the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event, on Sunday. This is the first ATP Challenger title by an Indian this season. This is the second Challenger title in Nagal’s career. His had won his maiden title in 2017 at the Bengaluru Challenger event.

The Title Winning Point! Sumit Nagal is just 22. If he keeps working at same rate, should be in Top 100 soon.#Tennis | #atpchallengertour | @nagalsumit pic.twitter.com/4ffdyQVeXO — The SportsGram India 🇮🇳 (@SportsgramIndia) September 29, 2019

Nagal, who is fast gaining a reputation for giant-slaying, beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in the final. In the semi-final, he had steamrolled past World no 108 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-0, 6-1.

Nagal, who is now at a career-high ranking of 159, is guaranteed another 80 ranking points by virtue of the Buenos Aires Challenger title. He is set to rise up the ATP rankings by around 35 spots, with the top 100 in the world becoming a realistic target with every passing tournament.

Nagal is the first Asian to win this title. Pablo Cuevas, Kyle Edmund and Pablo Andujar are the only non-Argentine players to have won this event. He had been seeded seventh at this edition of the competition.

Nagal is also the first Indian to win a clay title in South America.

Earlier this year, Sumit Nagal went down fighting 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to Roger Federer in the US Open. He became only the fourth Indian to win a set in the main draw of a Grand Slam in the last 20 years by virtue of taking a set off Federer.