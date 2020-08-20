Sumit Nagal gives scare to Stan Wawrinka before going down in three sets

Sumit Nagal took the first set against Stan Wawrinka 6-2. (Twitter/SumitNagal)

Sumit Nagal won the first set against 17th ranked Stan Wawrinka but the Swiss star fought back to take the next two sets without much trouble to advance to the singles semi-finals of the Prague Open. Wawrinka won 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over the World No 127 Nagal.

Nagal, like he had done last year against Roger Federer, started in imperious form against Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, taking the first set 6-2.

Wawrinka, the top seed closed out the match in commanding style – taking 12 of the last 13 games.

The Swiss star, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner, will be up against Czech player Michael Vrbensky in the semi-final, who earlier beat Sweden’s Elias Ymer in a three-set thriller.

The ATP Challenger Tour taking centre stage in Prague is one of the first major tournaments in which some of the top-ranked players are taking part, prior to the delayed-U.S. Open to be played from August 31.

