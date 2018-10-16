Sumit Nagal, Saketh Myneni ousted from Ningbo Challenger

Both Nagal and Myneni are also featuring in the doubles draw with their respective partners. (Source: PTI)

Sumit Nagal suffered yet another first round exit, albeit, after a valiant fight, while Saketh Myneni suffered a tame defeat as India’s singles challenge shrunk at the ATP Ningbo Challenger on Tuesday.

Nagal, who has been struggling for good results this season, lost 6-4 4-6 2-6 after battling for little over two hours against third seed Thomas Fabbiano in the opening round of the USD 150,000 tournament.

“It was a good match which moved indoors after rain and it worked in his favour. Both of us played at a high level but I was unable to sustain towards the end of the second and third sets,” Nagal told PTI after the match.

Myneni, who had qualified into the singles main draw, lost his opening match 3-6 2-6 to Renta Tokuda in one hour and 17 minutes.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had also lost his first round, leaving only Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the singles competition.

Both Nagal and Myneni are also featuring in the doubles draw with their respective partners.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App