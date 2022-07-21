scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sumit Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Divij Sharan dropped

Sumit Nagal, who underwent hip surgery in November 2021, began competing on the circuit from April this year. In eight tournaments this season, Nagal has won four matches.

By: PTI |
July 21, 2022 5:42:50 pm
Sumit NagalSumit Nagal last played a Davis Cup tie against Croatia in March 2021. (Reuters)

Sumit Nagal on Thursday made a comeback to the Indian Davis Cup team for the away World Group I tie against Norway while doubles specialist Divij Sharan was dropped after falling behind in the pecking order.

Expectedly, country’s number one singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 196), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (295), Sasikumar Mukund (431), Yuki Bhambri (571), doubles exponent Rohan Bopanna (21) have been named in the team as the Nandan Bal-led selection committee picked four specialist singles players.

Arjun Kadhe (519) and Sidharth Rawat (566) are ranked above Yuki but if the Delhi player is to use his Protected Ranking, he would be in top-100. And going by the class of Yuki, it only makes sense to have a player of his calibre on the side.

Of the six players, one would be named a reserve by captain Rohit Rajpal after assessing conditions in Norway and it will be a five-member unit that will compete on September 16 and 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Most likely, Sasikumar, who is yet to play a Davis Cup tie, will be a reserve player.

Sumit Nagal, who underwent a hip surgery in November 2021, began competing on the circuit from April this year. In eight tournaments this season, Nagal has won four matches.

The 24-year-old player from Haryana last played a Davis Cup tie against Croatia in March 2021 and missed the subsequent matches against Finland (September 2021) and Denmark (March 2022).

“The courts are expected to be slow in Norway, so Sumit comes into play there. Slow courts suit the game style of Sumit. If courts are faster we have the option of Yuki and Ramkumar. So we have to have four singles players in the side,” Nandan Bal told PTI.

“Both Ramkumar and Yuki are playing doubles also and doing well. So there was no place for Divij Sharan in the side this time. He comes in only as doubles specialist and these guys can play both singles and doubles,” he said.

Divij has lost his place in top-100 doubles rankings. He is now ranked 196 and there are seven Indian players ranked above him apart from the top-ranked Rohan Bopanna.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It will be the first time that India and Norway will compete against each other in Davis Cup.

India had blanked Denmark 4-0 in New Delhi in the World Group Play-offs in March this year.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says 'politically motivated'

As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says 'politically motivated'

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News