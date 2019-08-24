Sumit Nagal qualifies for US Open singles

Sumit Nagal, aged 22 and ranked 190 in the world currently, has qualified for the US Open 2019 men’s singles. He beat Joao Menezes of Brazil 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 27 minutes in the final qualifying round match on Friday.

This will be his first appearance at a senior Grand Slam. The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, begins on Monday.

Quite the reaction by Sumit Nagal to qualify for the #usopen pic.twitter.com/uQc87UdCJN — Matthew 🗽🧽 (@MRisingStar18) August 23, 2019

Against Menezes on Friday, Nagal was broken in the 12th game of the first set for the first time to lose the opening set 5-7. He made a bad start to the second set as well, being broken to go 0-2 down. However, it was from this stage that he roared back.

He broke back twice to take the second set 6-4. With momentum on his side, he broke Menezes early on in the third set as well, going on to take it 6-3.

Nagal is just the fourth Indian to qualify for a Grand Slam singles event in the recent past. Somdev Dev Varman had played at the 2013 US Open. Yuki Bhambri played in all four Grand Slams in 2018 before a knee injury derailed his run. Prajnesh Gunneswaran played at the 2019 Australian Open.

Nagal had never even managed to win a single Grand Slam qualifying match before this. On Tuesday, Nagal earned his first win at a Grand Slam qualifying event, knocking out seasoned Japanese Tatsum Ito (ranked 133) in straight sets. On Thursday, he beat 192-ranked Peter Polansky of Canada 7-5 7-6 (0) in the second qualifying round.

Hugely popular win for Sumit Nagal on Court 4. He gets match point on a 30-all crosscourt backhand winner, then the crowd erupts as a Menezes pass goes wide. Nagal through to the main draw! #ReachForTheSumit #Phenomenagal pic.twitter.com/gHXrbbdO89 — Wilfy (@whitelinefervor) August 23, 2019

In 2015, Nagal had won the boys’ doubles title at Wimbledon.