Sumit Nagal goes down in the first round of Australian Open qualifiers (File photo) Sumit Nagal goes down in the first round of Australian Open qualifiers (File photo)

Indian tennis hope Sumit Nagal, who was making his second attempt at qualifying for the Australian Open, went down in the first round of qualifiers, losing to World no. 172 Mohamed Safwat in straight sets.

Nagal’s match, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, was rescheduled as the qualifiers were disrupted for a second successive day due to poor air quality.

India No. 2 and 21st seed Sumit Nagal was out in the delayed first round of qualifying after a 6-7(2), 2-6 loss to Egypt’s Safwat in an hour and 28 minutes. He started with two breaks and led 4-1 in the first set but could not maintain the momentum.

Sumit made 28 unforced errors (14 winners) as against Safwat’s 27 (who hit 23 winners). After going down a double-break 1-4, Safwat rallied back to take the opening set 7-6(2).

Australian Open Qualifying : Sumit Nagal goes down to ???? Mohamed Safwat(ATP 172) pic.twitter.com/geZawRR7as — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 16, 2020

The world no. 128, who won the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger in September last year, lost in his previous appearance in an Australian Open qualifier in 2018 where Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi had bested him 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round.

That leaves only Prajnesh Gunneswaran in contention among Indians, who advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers after beating local wild card Harry Bourchier. He will be playing later today.

Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan frittered away a one-set advantage to make an exit. Ramkumar led against 15th seed Argentine before losing steam to suffer a 6-4 4-6 1-6 defeat to yet again collapse in the Qualifiers of a Grand Slam.

The Indian Express Sports is now on Telegram. For more news, videos and podcasts, subscribe to Indian Express Sports on Telegram.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd