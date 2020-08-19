Sumit Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Sumit Nagal beat Kiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 match. (File)

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka.

Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany’s Oscar Otte in his second round contest.

Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone. Gave this win to myself as a present 🤪 Prague Round 2 ✅#ATPPragueOpen pic.twitter.com/lKQ8nseWfU — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) August 17, 2020

Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.

