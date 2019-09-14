Sumit Nagal enters final of Banja Luka Challenger, first title clash since 2017

Sumit Nagal sailed into the final of the Banja Luka Challenger with a straight-set win over Slovakia’s Filip Horansky on Saturday.

Nagal knocked out the fifth seed Horansky 7-6 (1), 6-2 in match that lasted one hour and 44 minutes. He will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the final. This will be Nagal’s first title clash on ATP Challenger Tour since winning the Bengaluru open in November 2017.

A win in the final is ensured to take Nagal into the top 150 in the ATP rankings. Nagal is currently ranked 174 in the world, the highest ranking reached by him in his career so far.

Nagal has not dropped a single set in the four matches he has played this week at the Banja Luka Challenger.

Last month, Nagal made his maiden Grand Slam appearance. The 22-year-old came through three qualifying rounds of the US Open and took a set off Roger Federer in the first round before losing 6-4 1-6 2-6 4-6.

What a week Tallon Griekspoor is having in Banja Luka! The Dutchman beats Pedja Krstin in three tight sets to book his place in the final where he will face Sumit Nagal. This result also secures a new career high ranking for Griekspoor who looks to end his season in a big way. pic.twitter.com/ulKK2Wwnnx — ilan woolley (@ilantennis) September 14, 2019

Nagal’s opponent in the final, Tallon Griekspoor, has had to play three three-set matches this week, and so lack of fatigue may be something that can act in Nagal’s favour on Sunday. An upcoming tennis star from the Netherlands, Griekspoor is currently ranked marginally below Nagal in the ATP rankings.