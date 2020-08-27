scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Sumit Nagal draws world No 128 Bradley Klahn in US Open opener

A victory in the first round is set to pit Sumit Nagal against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round.

By: PTI | Published: August 27, 2020 11:21:51 pm
TennisSumit Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event.(Twitter/SumitNagal)

India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round.

It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer.

Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions.

Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event.

India’s next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.

