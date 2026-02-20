Delhi Open Tennis 2026: Local favourite Sumit Nagal crashes out in second round

In a disappointing show in the national capital, local favourite and India’s No. 1 men’s singles player Sumit Nagal was knocked out in the second round of the ATP Delhi Open 2026 on Thursday, losing to sixth seed Italy’s Federico Cina.

In the doubles draw, top seeds Siddhant Banthia (India) and Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) advanced to the quarterfinals. The ATP Challenger 75 event, now in its sixth edition, is being held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from February 16 to 22, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for the title.

With the Indian campaign in singles over, Nagal. Somdev Devvarman remains the only home singles champion in the tournament’s history, having won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.