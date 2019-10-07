Toggle Menu
Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking of 129https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/sumit-nagal-career-best-ranking-129-6057423/

Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking of 129

Sumit Nagal, who has been in good form of late after winning the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger, reaped the benefit of a semi-final finish at the ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil last week.

sumit nagal, sumit nagal vs roger federer, sumit nagal vs roger federer us open, sumit nagal photos, sumit nagal vs federer photos, us open, tennis news
Sumit Nagal. (Source: USA Today)

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-best ranking of 129 after jumping six places in the latest men’s singles rankings.

The 22-year-old Nagal, who has been in good form of late, reaped the benefit of a semi-final finish at the ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil last week.

Nagal had attainted his career-best ranking of 135 after jumping 26 spots, riding on a title finish at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event in Argentina last month.

The talented youngster from Haryana was in the limelight after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android