scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Ahead of last year's Australian Open, the 38-year-old said that she would focus only on doubles.

"I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam – my home slam – in front of my Aussie fans, friends and family," Stosur wrote in a post on Instagram. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
Stosur to retire after Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month’s Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.

Ahead of last year’s Australian Open, the 38-year-old said that she would focus only on doubles.

Stosur beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final in 2011 and was a runner-up in the French Open a year earlier. She has enjoyed greater success while partnering other players, winning four Grand Slams in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.

“I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam – my home slam – in front of my Aussie fans, friends and family,” Stosur wrote in a post on Instagram.

“For now, I’m looking forward to getting on the court one last time in front of my amazing fans, who are the reason I go out there and play the sport I love, and enjoying this wonderful ride one last time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...

Stosur will play in the women’s doubles at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open alongside France’s Alize Cornet, as well as the mixed doubles with compatriot Matthew Ebden.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 22:50 IST
Next Story

Shastri told Kohli, MS will give white-ball captaincy to you when time is right: New book

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 14: Latest News
close