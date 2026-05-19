‘Still not ready’: Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the most-prestigious tennis event of the year, the Wimbledon, due to a wrist injury that has been bothering him for a while.

Alcaraz is a two-time Wimbledon champion, having won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, beating Novak Djokovic in both finals. He lost in the final last year to Italian ace Jannik Sinner.

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better,” Alcaraz posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday while announcing his decision to not play at Wimbledon, “but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete.”

The injury on his racquet-holding wrist is a remnant of the Barcelona Open last month. Alcaraz was also forced to pull out of the French Open, which starts this weekend. Alcaraz won the clay-court tournament the last two years.