‘Saddest and funniest at the same time’: Tsitsipas reacts after bowing out of US Open with six match points

Borna Coric survived six match points to stun fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) in a contest lasting over four and a half hours and the Greek tennis player described it as ‘probably the saddest and funniest’ thing that happened in his career at the same time.

Croatian Coric saved six match points as he rallied from 5-1 down in the fourth set to stun Tsitsipas and send the fourth seed tumbling out of the U.S Open in the third round.

“This is probably the saddest and funniest at the same time thing that has ever happened in my career!” wrote Tsitsipas on Twitter.

Playing in an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium, Coric fought back to force a decider. The gritty 27th seed again had to come from a break down in the fifth set but fought well and hard as he secured a place in the fourth round with victory in the decisive tiebreak.

Insanity on Louis Armstrong.@borna_coric comes back from 5-1 in the fourth to defeats Tsitsipas in a 5-set THRILLER. pic.twitter.com/WIZ7yrLKcX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

“It was just pure luck,” Coric said after the match. Coric, one of four players to test positive for COVID-19 after playing on the ill-fated Adria Tour earlier this year, will face Australian Jordan Thompson on Sunday for a spot in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

