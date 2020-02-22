Stefanos Tsitsipas through to Open 13 final, to defend title

Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning the semi-final. (Source: Twitter) Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning the semi-final. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Open 13 final with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik on Saturday.

The second-seeded Greek had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent’s serve three times, dropping his own once. Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against either seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or French veteran Gilles Simon, who has 14 titles. They will be playing their semifinal later Saturday.

