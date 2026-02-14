‘Make us work more, but at least increase prize money’: Stefanos Tsitsipas slams ATP over extended Masters 1000s schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that while he was okay with the association’s decision to make the players play more, it had to come with an increase in prize money.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 01:43 PM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas retirementTsitsipas noted that Nadal was as introverted as a person, while Federer had a childlike demeanour about him. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has criticised the ATP over the extended format of the Masters 1000s, saying that while he was okay with the association’s decision to make the players play more, it had to come with an increase in prize money.

“The most frustrating part about this is, okay, you’re making us work more, which is fine. Make us work more, but at least increase prize money. I got promised back in the day when I had an interview with the chairman of the ATP. He shared with me the ‘one vision’ thing, and it all seemed alright when he was presenting it and sharing it with me.”

“But there hasn’t been a significant change with prize money and compensation for players for getting to play more,” Tsitsipas said on the ‘What’s the Call’ podcast.

“I understand the reason they’re doing it is for streaming, selling more tickets, and obviously, there are so many reasons why this is happening. But it also creates much more fatigue and injury for players, and I don’t think it’s accidental that 2025 was the year with the most retirements on the ATP Tour.”

“I’m not saying those Masters 1000s should go down to seven days, but at least they’ve got to find a sweet balance where we can still go over the normal amount but go within reason. Because the way they did it, they really extended it way too far ahead,” he added.

Tsitsipas also recalled his first drinking experience with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Laver Cup, admitting that it was the first time he was having alcohol and he did not know what drink to order.

The 27-year-old said that he was persuaded by the 20-time Grand Slam champion to order a drink, and it was only then that he went forward and ordered something for himself.

Story continues below this ad

“I got drunk for the first time with Rafa and Roger [at the Laver Cup]. That was the very first time I ever drank alcohol in my life. I had no idea what to order. I had never tried anything in my life. Roger is like, ‘Come on, you’ve got to have a drink,’ and I am like, ‘Ok, if Roger says I have got to have a drink, I have got to have a drink,'” Tsitsipas said.

Providing further insight into the two tennis greats, Tsitsipas noted that Nadal was as introverted as a person, while Federer had a childlike demeanour about him.

“Rafa is a bit of an introvert; he is not going to talk like Roger does. Roger is a very confident guy. He will come to you, talk to you, ask you silly questions. He is a kid, Roger is a kid, in a good way. I like Roger being this way,” he added.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland live score
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with figures of 4/17
T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill
U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along a street in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray,File)
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
valentines day in bollywood movies
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Ranveer Singh
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland live score
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News