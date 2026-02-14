‘Make us work more, but at least increase prize money’: Stefanos Tsitsipas slams ATP over extended Masters 1000s schedule

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has criticised the ATP over the extended format of the Masters 1000s, saying that while he was okay with the association’s decision to make the players play more, it had to come with an increase in prize money.

“The most frustrating part about this is, okay, you’re making us work more, which is fine. Make us work more, but at least increase prize money. I got promised back in the day when I had an interview with the chairman of the ATP. He shared with me the ‘one vision’ thing, and it all seemed alright when he was presenting it and sharing it with me.”

“But there hasn’t been a significant change with prize money and compensation for players for getting to play more,” Tsitsipas said on the ‘What’s the Call’ podcast.

“I understand the reason they’re doing it is for streaming, selling more tickets, and obviously, there are so many reasons why this is happening. But it also creates much more fatigue and injury for players, and I don’t think it’s accidental that 2025 was the year with the most retirements on the ATP Tour.”

“I’m not saying those Masters 1000s should go down to seven days, but at least they’ve got to find a sweet balance where we can still go over the normal amount but go within reason. Because the way they did it, they really extended it way too far ahead,” he added.

Tsitsipas also recalled his first drinking experience with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Laver Cup, admitting that it was the first time he was having alcohol and he did not know what drink to order.

The 27-year-old said that he was persuaded by the 20-time Grand Slam champion to order a drink, and it was only then that he went forward and ordered something for himself.

“I got drunk for the first time with Rafa and Roger [at the Laver Cup]. That was the very first time I ever drank alcohol in my life. I had no idea what to order. I had never tried anything in my life. Roger is like, ‘Come on, you’ve got to have a drink,’ and I am like, ‘Ok, if Roger says I have got to have a drink, I have got to have a drink,'” Tsitsipas said.

Providing further insight into the two tennis greats, Tsitsipas noted that Nadal was as introverted as a person, while Federer had a childlike demeanour about him.

“Rafa is a bit of an introvert; he is not going to talk like Roger does. Roger is a very confident guy. He will come to you, talk to you, ask you silly questions. He is a kid, Roger is a kid, in a good way. I like Roger being this way,” he added.