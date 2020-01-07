Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally hits father while smashing racquet, gets scolding from mother

Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally injures his father with his racquet (Screengrab) Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally injures his father with his racquet (Screengrab)

In a bizarre moment on courtside, Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally injured his father when smashing his racquet in frustration in an ATP Cup match on Tuesday.

Here’s the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his Dad Apostolos when he smashed his racket!! (@ATPMedia @primevideosport 📹) pic.twitter.com/QDLgJlbrOh — JC 🎾. (@Joe__Tennis) January 7, 2020

Playing a singles match for Greece against Australia against Nick Kyrgios in the ATP Cup, Tsitsipas, the current World No. 6, was reacting after being edged out in the tiebreaker of a tight first set. The Australian Kyrgios raised his game when it mattered to take the first set 7-6 (9-7).

Apostolos Tsitsipas, the player’s father and coach, who was sitting beside the court, was the unintended victim of the player’s frustration after this tie-break. Tsitsipas wildly swung his racquet in the general direction of his bench and chipped his father’s arm.

After being hit by the racquet, Tsitsipas’s father decided to retreat to safety and moved away from the bench, muttering a few words to his son and nursing his injured arm.

Tsitsipas’s mother was then seen coming down from the stands and giving her son a furious volley of words.

Have we ever seen something as Greek as Tsitsipas’ mother telling him off while on court?#ATPCup — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) January 7, 2020

Tsitsipas, who would have been expected to be on the calmer side of the net against the volatile Kyrgios, continued having a meltdown after this as well. Soon, in the second set, he hit the ball at his team, earning a point penalty with a second code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, Tsitsipas would raise his game as the second set also went to a tie-break, which the Greek won 7-3.

