Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios an ‘evil bully’; he’s soft counters the Aussie bad boy

Stefanos Tsitsipas has called Nick Kyrgios an ‘evil bully’ after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash on Saturday. However, the Australian hits back saying the Greek is ‘soft.’

Kyrgios, who won the ill-tempered third round by 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6, described the match as a ‘rollercoaster.’

The on-court combustible atmosphere between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas spilled into the Wimbledon media interview room, where Tsitsipas called Kyrgios a bully and possessing an evil side.

“Yeah, it’s constant bullying, that’s what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies,” Tsitsipas said.

“I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

However, Kyrgios laughed off Tsitsipas’s remarks about bullying and said the Greek had “serious issues”.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium,” said Kyrgios.

“I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful. I was not drilling him with balls. To come in here and say I bullied him, that’s just soft. We’re not cut from the same cloth. I go up against guys who are true competitors.

“I’ve got many friends in the locker room, just to let you know. I’m actually one of the most liked. I’m set. He’s not liked. Let’s just put that there.”

Tsitsipas aimed several shots at Kyrgios and also receive a warning for hitting a ball into the crowd and nearly striking a spectator. Kyrgios, insisted his opponent should have been defaulted for the incident, claiming the ball hit the fan on the head, although television replays suggested otherwise.

Tsitsipas apologised for losing control but said it was frustrating that the umpires did not come down harder on the Australian whose talent is often overshadowed by his antics.

“I wish we could all come together and put a rule in place. I don’t know. Something about talking. Why would you be talking while you’re playing? It makes no sense,” he said.

“Every single point that I played today I feel like there was something going on on the other side of the net.

“That’s his way of manipulating the opponent and making you feel distracted, in a way. There is no other player that does this. I really hope all us players can come up with something and make this a cleaner version of our sport, have this kind of behaviour not accepted, not allowed, not tolerated.”

Kyrgios later took a dig at his former doubles partner and said the Greek should be more concerned with his losing record against him.

“I would be pretty upset if I lost to someone two weeks in a row. Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first,” said the 27-year-old Australian.