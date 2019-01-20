‘This kid is a future number 1’: Twitter reacts after Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Roger Federer in Australian Open

Defending champion Roger Federer crashed out of Australian Open 2019 in the fourth round after going down to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who became the first Grand Slam quarter-finalist from Greece. After going down in the first set, the 20-year-old bounced back as he went on to defeat 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss ended his bid for a record seventh Australian Open on a day of upsets that also saw second seed Angelique Kerber crash out. Tsitsipas will play 22nd-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

Here are some of the best reactions after Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Federer in the Australian Open:

Thanks @StefTsitsipas @rogerfederer , that was sport entertainment at its best . Dynamic full court tennis . Congrats @StefTsitsipas , attacking tennis with such mature composure on the big stage @AustralianOpen . ???? — roger rasheed (@roger_rasheed) 20 January 2019

This kid is a future number 1. Got the entire package mental and physical plus can volley which is a major bonus!!! #Tsitsipas #AO2019 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 20 January 2019

O M G — Maria Sakkari (@mariasakkari) 20 January 2019

Amazing! #Tsitsipas defeats the great #Federer in a huge upset. Brilliant performance from @StefTsitsipas. Smart tennis, confident attitude, and a great fighting spirit. #AusOpen — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) 20 January 2019

Never happy watching Federer lose, but if someone deserved to win today then it’s this young man #Tsitsipas — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 20 January 2019

Speaking after the match, Tsitsipas said, "I haven't seen such a loud crowd in my life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy for me and Roger was incredible."