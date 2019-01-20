Toggle Menu
‘This kid is a future number 1’: Twitter reacts after Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Roger Federer in Australian Open

After going down in the first set, Tsitsipas bounced back as he overhauled Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.  

Stefanos Tsitsipas overhauled Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) under the lights of Rod Laver Arena. (Reuters)

Defending champion Roger Federer crashed out of Australian Open 2019 in the fourth round after going down to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who became the first Grand Slam quarter-finalist from Greece. After going down in the first set, the 20-year-old bounced back as he went on to defeat 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss ended his bid for a record seventh Australian Open on a day of upsets that also saw second seed Angelique Kerber crash out. Tsitsipas will play 22nd-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

Here are some of the best reactions after Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Federer in the Australian Open:

Speaking after the match, Tsitsipas said, “I haven’t seen such a loud crowd in my life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy for me and Roger was incredible. I haven’t seen such a loud crowd in my life. Playing on RLA was a dream as a kid. The energy for me and Roger was incredible.”

