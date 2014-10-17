Star Sports bags IPTL telecast rights

India’s leading sports broadcaster, Star Sports has bagged the rights to telecast the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).

“The acquisition of IPTL rights is in line with the Star Sports’s objective of fulfilling India’s growing appetite for non-cricketing sports such as tennis, hockey, badminton and kabaddi,” the company said in a statement.

The league, brainchild of Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, will begin on November 28 in Singapore and conclude on December 13 in UAE.

“The IPTL is an unprecedented opportunity for sports fans across India to experience the game played by its legends. This is the first time India will play host to some of the biggest names in tennis, and we at Star Sports are extremely proud to be associated with this league,” Star India President–Sports Nitin Kukreja said.

Matches will be telecast live on STAR Sports, STAR Sports HD and starsports.com.

“We’re very excited that Star Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast over the long term. Given their network strength and their commitment to growing sport in the country, our decision to partner with them was an easy one. We’re confident that the IPTL’s quicker and more exciting format, bundled with Star Sports’ strength in packaging and promotion will lend greatly to delivering a great viewing experience to sports fans,” said Bhupathi, the founder and Managing Director of IPTL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App