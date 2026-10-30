Which tennis player has most match wins at Grand Slams without reaching No 1?

Stan Wawrinka wrapped up his farewell / retirement season and professional career after a loss at the hands of Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Vienna Open. But he ended with a bittersweet record.
The Swiss has recorded more match wins at the Grand Slam level than any other player in Open Era history without ever having reached World No 1 on the ATP tour as per Tennis365.
The three-time Grand Slam champion who reached Round 3 at Australian Open at age 40, picking wins over Martin Landaluce, Arthur Rinderknech, and Arthur Gea, before winding up his pro career at Vienna.
Tennis365 wrote, ‘With Wawrinka’s career officially over, the Swiss star is now confirmed to hold an unwanted record in the sport, that no one has really come close to.’
He leads the bunch with 160 wins in Slam matches, and is followed by Tomas Berdych on 146. David Ferrer (145), Marin Cilic (143), Guillermo Vilas (138) and a soon-to-exit-the-list Alexander Zverev with 138 are on the unwanted record board.
However Zverev, is on the brink of becoming the world No 1. ‘The only active player on that list is Cilic, who is very unlikely to claim another 18 Grand Slam match victories before he walks into his retirement sunset.
The reverse has been true in the men’s section in case of Marcelo Rios who was No 1 for 6 weeks in 1998 but never won a Major. Amongst women, Jelena Jankovic, Dinara Safina and Karolina Pliskova stand out.
However the list of women who won a Slam but never quite made it to No 1 is long. Gabriela Sabatini reached a highest of No 3, Svetlana Kuznetsova won won US in 2004 and French in 2009 went upto No 2 as did 1998’s favourite winner Jana Navotna with her Wimbledon. Samantha Stosur, Sofia Kenin and Francesca Schiavone topped at No 4, while Marion Bartoli (7), and Emma Raducanu won while tapering off No 10.
Wawrinka however managed to sneak in 3 Majors while still cohabitation stratosphere of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic era which Tennis 365 says made it near impossible to reach the top of the ATP Tour rankings.
His career high was world No 3 in January 2014, after he won the Australian Open to claim the first Grand Slam of his career.