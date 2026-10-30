Which tennis player has most match wins at Grand Slams without reaching No 1?

Stan Wawrinka wrapped up his farewell / retirement season and professional career after a loss at the hands of Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Vienna Open. But he ended with a bittersweet record.

The Swiss has recorded more match wins at the Grand Slam level than any other player in Open Era history without ever having reached World No 1 on the ATP tour as per Tennis365.

The three-time Grand Slam champion who reached Round 3 at Australian Open at age 40, picking wins over Martin Landaluce, Arthur Rinderknech, and Arthur Gea, before winding up his pro career at Vienna.

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Tennis365 wrote, ‘With Wawrinka’s career officially over, the Swiss star is now confirmed to hold an unwanted record in the sport, that no one has really come close to.’