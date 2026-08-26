After fan backlash, Stan Wawrinka gets to make farewell appearance at US Open

Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has received a late wild card to the 2026 US Open, thus giving him a chance to bid farewell at the Grand Slam that he won in 2016. The 41-year-old was left off the initial list of wildcard entries in his farewell season, reigniting fierce debate over which players get the nod — and which are left out — in the wildcard process at the Majors.
“I’m incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again,” he said in a statement.
Wawrinka had participated at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year on wildcards. After missing out on the wild card for the US Open, Wawrinka posted an emotional farewell to the tournament on social media on Tuesday, seemingly closing the door on any hope of his competing in the year’s final Major.
Wawrinka had announced December 19, 2025 that the 2026 season would be his last on the tour. He reached the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz in four sets. At the French Open, Wawrinka lost to lucky loser Jesper de Jong in four sets in the first round. He lost to Matteo Berrettini in the first round of Wimbledon.
Wawrinka’s peak coincided with the years in which Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were dominating tennis. He beat Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final and Djokovic the following year to win the French Open. He beat Djokovic again in 2016 to win the title in New York, though he wasn’t able to defend it. Wawrinka missed the 2017 U.S. Open after having two knee surgeries that year, then had a pair of foot surgeries in 2021.Wawrinka reached No. 3 in the ATP rankings and also teamed with Federer to win the 2008 Olympic gold medal in men’s doubles