After fan backlash, Stan Wawrinka gets to make farewell appearance at US Open

Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has received a late wild card to the 2026 US Open, thus giving him a chance to bid farewell at the Grand Slam that he won in 2016. The 41-year-old was left off the initial list of wildcard entries in his farewell season, reigniting fierce debate over which players get the nod — and which are left out — in the wildcard process at the Majors.

“I’m incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again,” he said in a statement.