‘Sorry, sorry. My bad, my bad’: When Djokovic has to be reminded Tsitsipas played a grand slam final against him

Tennis star Novak Djokovic had to be reminded that Stefanos Tsitsipas played a grand slam final. In fact against him only at French Open in 2021.

Djokovic, who is playing in the onlgoing Australian Open, forgot the fact during a media interaction in Melbourne when he said, “He (Tsitsipas) has played already and he is probably the most experienced guy out there of all of them in all the quarterfinalists. He has played already in the final stages of a Grand Slam, quite a few times. He has never played in the finals. Hope I am not wrong,” he said.

Journalists sitting out there corrected Djokovic saying, “Yes. He played against you, you came back from 2 sets down”. Realising his mistake, Djokovic said, “Sorry, sorry. My bad my bad.”

– Tsitsipas has never played a Grand Slam final?

– Yes against you, you came back from 2 sets down

– Oh that’s right, my bad, my bad 😭 @DjokerNole (🎥 @tennis) pic.twitter.com/0s8rMQh8JP — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) January 24, 2023

Of the seven remaining men other than Djokovic, none has won a Grand Slam title and only Tsitsipas ever has even reached a major final, and that was just once, losing to — yep, you guessed it — Djokovic at the French Open in 2021.

Meanwhile, unseeded Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul play before nine-time champion Djokovic takes on Andrey Rublev. Djokovic will be looking to qualify for his 44th Grand Slam semifinal and a win in that match on Friday would advance him on Sunday night to his 33rd major singles final. The other men’s semifinal on Friday will see third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas play Karen Khachanov.