scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Son, Leo reason behind Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at Australian Open

The world no. 25 beat her American counterpart to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in 2013.

In an interview later, Azarenka revealed that the reason behind her doing so was her seven-year-old son named after the 2022 World Cup winning captain. (AP)
Listen to this article
Son, Leo reason behind Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Leo Azarenka. Not Leo Messi is the reason behind Belarusian international Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 33-year-old, who beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s singles quarter final on Tuesday, donned the jersey of the Ligue 1 giants after the match. In an interview later, she would reveal that the reason behind her doing so was her seven-year-old son named after the 2022 World Cup winning captain.

“He saw me wearing the shirt; he will wear the shirt so we’re matching,” she told the WTA’s website. “I have been supporting them [PSG] since 2012, since [David] Beckham was signed to the club. I have been a fan for a long time and been to many, many games.”

Azarenka further added that despite her being a Tennis player, her son was more inclined towards football.

“He wants to play at Paris Saint-Germain. That’s his dream,” the Belarusian continued. “I’m a soccer mum now and I love that. I love supporting. I’m obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious.”

“I yell, but I’m very positive. I’m actually very proud because it’s a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame screaming for him, like zero.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
The world no. 25 beat her American counterpart to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in 2013.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:27 IST
Next Story

Manipur: BJP leader shot dead, 2 arrested

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
close