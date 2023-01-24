Son, Leo reason behind Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at Australian Open

Leo Azarenka. Not Leo Messi is the reason behind Belarusian international Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at the 2023 Australian Open.
The 33-year-old, who beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s singles quarter final on Tuesday, donned the jersey of the Ligue 1 giants after the match. In an interview later, she would reveal that the reason behind her doing so was her seven-year-old son named after the 2022 World Cup winning captain.
“He saw me wearing the shirt; he will wear the shirt so we’re matching,” she told the WTA’s website. “I have been supporting them [PSG] since 2012, since [David] Beckham was signed to the club. I have been a fan for a long time and been to many, many games.”
“You want to show your best tennis in front of the best.” 🥹@vika7 with some kind words for @rodlaver!#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/uHmS7dyzqm
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2023
Azarenka further added that despite her being a Tennis player, her son was more inclined towards football.
“He wants to play at Paris Saint-Germain. That’s his dream,” the Belarusian continued. “I’m a soccer mum now and I love that. I love supporting. I’m obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious.”
Dream bigger kid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tRU8w38Uc5
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 19, 2023
“I yell, but I’m very positive. I’m actually very proud because it’s a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame screaming for him, like zero.”