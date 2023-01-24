Son, Leo reason behind Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at Australian Open

Leo Azarenka. Not Leo Messi is the reason behind Belarusian international Victoria Azarenka wearing a PSG shirt at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 33-year-old, who beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s singles quarter final on Tuesday, donned the jersey of the Ligue 1 giants after the match. In an interview later, she would reveal that the reason behind her doing so was her seven-year-old son named after the 2022 World Cup winning captain.

“He saw me wearing the shirt; he will wear the shirt so we’re matching,” she told the WTA’s website. “I have been supporting them [PSG] since 2012, since [David] Beckham was signed to the club. I have been a fan for a long time and been to many, many games.”

Azarenka further added that despite her being a Tennis player, her son was more inclined towards football.

“He wants to play at Paris Saint-Germain. That’s his dream,” the Belarusian continued. “I’m a soccer mum now and I love that. I love supporting. I’m obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious.”

Dream bigger kid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tRU8w38Uc5 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 19, 2023

“I yell, but I’m very positive. I’m actually very proud because it’s a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame screaming for him, like zero.”

The world no. 25 beat her American counterpart to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in 2013.