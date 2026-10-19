‘Some battles happen deep inside’: Elina Svitolina parts ways with Gael Monfils

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Women’s singles world No. 6 cites emotional toll from Ukraine war as reason, saying that she needs to “find my way back to myself”

By: Express News Service
3 min readOct 19, 2026 03:03 PM IST
SvitolinaElina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in action. (Reuters)
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Elina Svitolina has announced the end of her five-year marriage with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils. Svitolina, currently ranked World No. 6, cited the emotional toll the war in Ukraine took on her and said she needed to “find my way back to myself”.

Svitolina wrote on Instagram: “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share. Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside.”

She mentioned sleepless nights, doubts and “the feeling of slowly losing myself”.

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“Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you,” she added.

“Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape.”

Monfils and Svitolina married in July 2021 and have a four-year-old daughter. “Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”

Svitolina had ended her 2025 season early due to psychological exhaustion and emotional fatigue, in part from the war in Ukraine. “I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” Svitolina had posted on Instagram then. “I’m not in the right emotional space, and I don’t feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending my season here.” She had added that she needed space “to heal and recharge”.

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The end of his marriage with Svitolina could have played a role in Monfils’ decision to retire a little earlier than what was expected. The 40-year-old Monfils had originally planned to bow out at the end of the season. But he is being listed by tennis’ drug-testing organisation, the International Tennis Integrity Agency, among the players who have declared themselves retired.

His career thus officially ended on October 5 and he will not be having a home farewell at the Paris Masters. Monfils’ last appearance was at the US Open, where he lost in the round of 64 to Learner Tien.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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