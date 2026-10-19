‘Some battles happen deep inside’: Elina Svitolina parts ways with Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina has announced the end of her five-year marriage with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils. Svitolina, currently ranked World No. 6, cited the emotional toll the war in Ukraine took on her and said she needed to “find my way back to myself”.

Svitolina wrote on Instagram: “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share. Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside.”

She mentioned sleepless nights, doubts and “the feeling of slowly losing myself”.

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“Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you,” she added.