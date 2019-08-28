Somdev Devvarman performs at first public gig since retiring from professional tennis

After retiring from profession tennis, former India No. 1 tennis player Somdev Devvarman has taken to music and recently performed at his first public gig at a music festival.

Advertising

Performing with a five-member band named ‘By the Way’ at the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival, Somdev revealed that the band doesn’t have a formal name yet and they came together just weeks before their first gig. Somdev performed multiple songs, all written by him.

The former tennis player had uploaded a video of the band’s practice session:

Devvarman first broke onto the Indian circuit when he declared himself a professional in 2008, shortly after his return from a successful playing career at the college level in the United States. With skill in abundance, there was a telling spark in his attitude towards the game.

Advertising

Almost immediately, he made his mark as a slugger – a defensive player willing to put in the miles on court to retrieve and frustrate an opponent. And he did that to devastating effect, bringing forward inspiring performances in the Davis Cup – including victories against Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Czech star Jiri Vesely in the 2014 and 2015 World Group Playoffs respectively.

Somdev had also made the finals of two ATP Tour events — the 2009 Chennai Open as a wildcard and the 2011 South Africa Open. He also the singles and doubles gold medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

He was conferred the Arjuna award — the country’s second highest sporting honour — in 2011.