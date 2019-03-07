Somdev Devvarman marries ‘the girl of his dreams’ Shiwali Wal; see photos

Former tennis player Somdev Devvarman recently got married to Shiwali Wal and shared beautiful and happy pictures from the occasion on his official social media handle on Thursday. Somdev was all smiles and said that he married ‘the girl of his dreams’.

Advertising

The Arjuna and Padma Shri award winner tied the knot with Shiwali in Udaipur on February 28. The 34-year old was reported to have gotten hitched in a closed affair at the Royal Retreat Resort and Spa. Bollywood stars, sports stars as well as International celebrities were reportedly present at the wedding.

Somdev, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win the men’s singles tennis event at the Asian Games in 2010 after outplaying top seed Istomin 6-1 6-2, shared two pictures from the day with the caption, “28.02.2019. When you marry the girl of your dreams! Thank you universe!”

28.02.2019 When you marry the girl of your dreams! Thank you universe! pic.twitter.com/pEhUeEZr9r — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) 7 March 2019

Here are some of the pictures from the wedding:

Somdev won gold medal for India in the men’s singles event of Commonwealth Games in 2010 and followed it up with both men’s singles and doubles gold in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.