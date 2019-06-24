Toggle Menu
Sofia Kenin beats Belinda Bencic to claim Mallorca Open titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/sofia-kenin-beats-belinda-bencic-mallorca-open-5796123/

Sofia Kenin beats Belinda Bencic to claim Mallorca Open title

Sofia Kenin won her second WTA singles title of the season on Sunday, saving three championship points before overcoming Belinda Bencic, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4, in the Mallorca Open final.

Sofia Kenin won the Mallorca Open after saving three championship points (Source: Twitter)

American 20-year-old Sofia Kenin saved three match points on her way to beating third seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 in the Mallorca Open grass court final on Sunday.

On three occasions Swiss Bencic was a point away from victory at 5-4 in the second set but Kenin refused to surrender as she roared back to claim her second title of the year.

She struck 48 winners in the lengthy contest played in hot sunshine at the Santa Ponsa country club.

Bencic served for the match in the 10th game of the second set but served a double-fault on one of the match points.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The decider was a tense affair but another Bencic double-fault helped Kenin break for a 5-4 lead and she closed out it in nerveless fashion.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Andy Murray crowns return by claiming Queen’s doubles title with Feliciano Lopez
2 I-League clubs to meet Monday, discuss future course of action
3 World Cup 2019: ‘One long nightmare South Africa are unable to wake up from’