scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Sock stunned by finance professional in Florida

The 33-year-old Croatian qualifier, who is a director of Capital Markets for Wexford Real Estate Investors - an affiliate of the $4 billion investment firm Wexford Capital - rallied to beat Sock 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Matija Pecotic on the left(Screengrab) and Jack Sock on the right. (Reuters)

Matija Pecotic should perhaps consider giving up his day job after the full-time finance professional stunned former world number eight Jack Sock on his ATP Tour main draw debut at the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Croatian qualifier, who is a director of Capital Markets for Wexford Real Estate Investors – an affiliate of the $4 billion investment firm Wexford Capital – rallied to beat Sock 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Pecotic reached a career-high ranking of number 206 in 2015 but temporarily quit the sport due to complications following stomach surgery. He then went on to join Harvard Business School, where he rediscovered his love for the game.

Pecotic sealed the win in front of his boss, who is a long-time friend of his coach Dominik Hrbaty.

“I had to leave work early today,” joked Pecotic. “I had to send an email to the whole team. My boss let me off. I’m going to have to ask for another day off tomorrow.”

The world number 784, who meets Marcos Giron next, said the win over Sock in the opening round was unexpected but he did not approach the match thinking he did not have a chance.

“You’ve got to be realistic,” Pecotic said.

“This is a former top 10 guy with an incredible amount of tennis experience and a huge serve. He came out serving 134 mph on the first serve. It would be arrogant to think I’m going to come out and expect to win.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“But I figured if I could sink my teeth into the match and work on the two or three patterns I prepared before, that I’m going to have a chance.”

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

Board exams 2023: Some Delhi schools hold admit cards of students due to fee arrear, parents write to CM

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close