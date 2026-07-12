Sinner vs Zverev: Check out their head to head stats before Wimbledon final

Before their epic showdown in the Wimbledon 2026 final, read more about Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev's rivalry.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon FinalDefending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner is set to take on the reigning Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev. (AP)
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The 2026 Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon is locked in as defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to take on the reigning Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday at the Centre Court.

The final was set up after Alexander Zverev defeated the homegrown wildcard Arthur Fery in straight sets (7-6 6-2 6-4) and Sinner demolished the legendary Novak Djokovic, with a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-4) win.

Zverev had never made a Wimbledon quarterfinal before this year and is now in the final after a flawless performance against Fery. However, his kryptonite, Sinner is looking his best again after a disappointing early exit at the Roland Garros and will be in contention for a successive Wimbledon win. It’s a 15th career showdown between the two top seeds, and a second Grand Slam final meeting, with Sinner having beaten Zverev at the Australian Open in January of last year.

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Sinner is labelled as Zverev’s kryptonite because he has defeated him nine consecutive times across every surface since 2024 with Zverev’s last win against him coming back in the US Open 2023.

Event Breakdown

Wimbledon 2026 – Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: Jannik Sinner leads 10–4

Year Tournament Round Surface Winner Score
2026 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final Clay Jannik Sinner 6–1, 6–2
2026 ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo Semi-final Clay Jannik Sinner 6–1, 6–4
2026 ATP Masters 1000 Miami Semi-final Hard Jannik Sinner 6–3, 7–6(4)
2026 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Semi-final Hard Jannik Sinner 6–2, 6–4
2025 ATP Finals Round-robin Indoor Hard Jannik Sinner 6–4, 6–3
2025 ATP Masters 1000 Paris Semi-final Indoor Hard Jannik Sinner 6–0, 6–1
2025 Vienna Final Indoor Hard Jannik Sinner 3–6, 6–3, 7–5
2025 Australian Open Final Hard Jannik Sinner 6–3, 7–6(4), 6–3
2024 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Semi-final Hard Jannik Sinner 7–6(9), 5–7, 7–6(4)
2023 US Open Round of 16 Hard Alexander Zverev 6–4, 3–6, 6–2, 4–6, 6–3
2022 ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo Quarter-final Clay Alexander Zverev 5–7, 6–3, 7–6(5)
2021 US Open Round of 16 Hard Alexander Zverev 6–4, 6–4, 7–6(7)
2020 Cologne 2 Semi-final Indoor Hard Alexander Zverev 7–6(3), 6–3
2020 French Open Round of 16 Clay Jannik Sinner 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 6–3

 (Source: ATP)

Wimbledon 2026 Final – Tournament Run

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev
First Round def. Miomir Kecmanović 4–6, 6–3, 6–7(6), 6–2, 6–3 def. Alexander Blockx 6–4, 6–7(8), 7–6(5), 7–6(0)
Second Round def. Nuno Borges 7–6(4), 7–6(2), 6–4 def. Valentin Royer 6–1, 6–3, 7–6(3)
Third Round def. Jensen Brooksby 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 def. Marcos Giron 6–2, 7–6(4), 6–4
Fourth Round def. Shintaro Mochizuki 6–3, 7–6(0), 6–3 def. Jiří Lehečka 6–4, 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(6)
Quarter-final def. Jan-Lennard Struff 7–5, 7–6(4), 6–3 def. Taylor Fritz 6–4, 6–4, 6–2
Semi-final def. Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 def. Arthur Fery 7–6(0), 6–2, 6–4

Record in 2026:

According to ATP’s Win/Loss Index, Sinner holds a 43-3 record, whereas Zverev holds a 44-10 record. Sinner and Zverev are the only two players to have won 40 or more matches this season.

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Record on Grass Courts:

According to ATP’s Win/Loss Index, Sinner holds a 35-10 record on grass court for a winning percentage of 77.8 percent, whereas Zverev holds a 54-24 record for a winning percentage of 69.2 per cent. The winning percentages are subject to change based on the outcome on Sunday.

Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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