Sinner vs Zverev: Check out their head to head stats before Wimbledon final

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner is set to take on the reigning Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev. (AP)

The 2026 Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon is locked in as defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to take on the reigning Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday at the Centre Court.

The final was set up after Alexander Zverev defeated the homegrown wildcard Arthur Fery in straight sets (7-6 6-2 6-4) and Sinner demolished the legendary Novak Djokovic, with a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-4) win.

Zverev had never made a Wimbledon quarterfinal before this year and is now in the final after a flawless performance against Fery. However, his kryptonite, Sinner is looking his best again after a disappointing early exit at the Roland Garros and will be in contention for a successive Wimbledon win. It’s a 15th career showdown between the two top seeds, and a second Grand Slam final meeting, with Sinner having beaten Zverev at the Australian Open in January of last year.