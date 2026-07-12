Sinner vs Zverev: Check out their head to head stats before Wimbledon final

The 2026 Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon is locked in as defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to take on the reigning Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday at the Centre Court.
The final was set up after Alexander Zverev defeated the homegrown wildcard Arthur Fery in straight sets (7-6 6-2 6-4) and Sinner demolished the legendary Novak Djokovic, with a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-4) win.
Zverev had never made a Wimbledon quarterfinal before this year and is now in the final after a flawless performance against Fery. However, his kryptonite, Sinner is looking his best again after a disappointing early exit at the Roland Garros and will be in contention for a successive Wimbledon win. It’s a 15th career showdown between the two top seeds, and a second Grand Slam final meeting, with Sinner having beaten Zverev at the Australian Open in January of last year.
Sinner is labelled as Zverev’s kryptonite because he has defeated him nine consecutive times across every surface since 2024 with Zverev’s last win against him coming back in the US Open 2023.
Overall Head-to-Head: Jannik Sinner leads 10–4
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Surface
|Winner
|Score
|2026
|ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
|Final
|Clay
|Jannik Sinner
|6–1, 6–2
|2026
|ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo
|Semi-final
|Clay
|Jannik Sinner
|6–1, 6–4
|2026
|ATP Masters 1000 Miami
|Semi-final
|Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|6–3, 7–6(4)
|2026
|ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
|Semi-final
|Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|6–2, 6–4
|2025
|ATP Finals
|Round-robin
|Indoor Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|6–4, 6–3
|2025
|ATP Masters 1000 Paris
|Semi-final
|Indoor Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|6–0, 6–1
|2025
|Vienna
|Final
|Indoor Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|3–6, 6–3, 7–5
|2025
|Australian Open
|Final
|Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|6–3, 7–6(4), 6–3
|2024
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Semi-final
|Hard
|Jannik Sinner
|7–6(9), 5–7, 7–6(4)
|2023
|US Open
|Round of 16
|Hard
|Alexander Zverev
|6–4, 3–6, 6–2, 4–6, 6–3
|2022
|ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo
|Quarter-final
|Clay
|Alexander Zverev
|5–7, 6–3, 7–6(5)
|2021
|US Open
|Round of 16
|Hard
|Alexander Zverev
|6–4, 6–4, 7–6(7)
|2020
|Cologne 2
|Semi-final
|Indoor Hard
|Alexander Zverev
|7–6(3), 6–3
|2020
|French Open
|Round of 16
|Clay
|Jannik Sinner
|6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 6–3
(Source: ATP)
|Jannik Sinner
|Alexander Zverev
|First Round
|def. Miomir Kecmanović 4–6, 6–3, 6–7(6), 6–2, 6–3
|def. Alexander Blockx 6–4, 6–7(8), 7–6(5), 7–6(0)
|Second Round
|def. Nuno Borges 7–6(4), 7–6(2), 6–4
|def. Valentin Royer 6–1, 6–3, 7–6(3)
|Third Round
|def. Jensen Brooksby 6–4, 6–3, 6–4
|def. Marcos Giron 6–2, 7–6(4), 6–4
|Fourth Round
|def. Shintaro Mochizuki 6–3, 7–6(0), 6–3
|def. Jiří Lehečka 6–4, 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(6)
|Quarter-final
|def. Jan-Lennard Struff 7–5, 7–6(4), 6–3
|def. Taylor Fritz 6–4, 6–4, 6–2
|Semi-final
|def. Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–4, 6–4
|def. Arthur Fery 7–6(0), 6–2, 6–4
According to ATP’s Win/Loss Index, Sinner holds a 43-3 record, whereas Zverev holds a 44-10 record. Sinner and Zverev are the only two players to have won 40 or more matches this season.
According to ATP’s Win/Loss Index, Sinner holds a 35-10 record on grass court for a winning percentage of 77.8 percent, whereas Zverev holds a 54-24 record for a winning percentage of 69.2 per cent. The winning percentages are subject to change based on the outcome on Sunday.
Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk.