Croatia Open: Jannik Sinner rallies to top Carlos Alcaraz in final

August 1, 2022 1:35:23 pm
Second-seeded Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 for his sixth career ATP title.
The 10th-ranked Italian was playing his first final of the year — and eighth overall — as he prevented the fifth-ranked Alcaraz from successfully defending his first ATP title.
Sinner dominated after the 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed in the first-set tiebreaker.
“I am obviously very happy,” Sinner said. “I have (had) a tough year until now, I had some unfortunate moments, but we worked every time to play better, to be a better player, to be a better person … but I know that I still have a lot of things to improve.” Sinner saved all nine break points he faced before converting his first match point to claim his first trophy on clay after he won all the previous ones at hard-court tournaments.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 20-year-old Sinner broke his opponent for the first time in the third game of the second set, a game after he saved six break points.
He improved his record against Alcaraz to 2-1.
It was the second straight final loss for Alcaraz after he was upset by Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg last Sunday.
Alcaraz played his tour-leading sixth final of the year. He has won five titles, four of them this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Partha Chatterjee in jail, Mamata Banerjee says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday
Anand Mahindra pays homage to late Robert G Lyngdoh with former Meghalaya Minister’s rendition of Corinne, Corinna. Watch
IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended; check how to register
Veteran Telugu actor Kadali Jaya Saradhi passes away
‘Sisters, not twins’: What a doctor says about having different sizes of breasts
IIT-Madras offers 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science; JEE score not required
GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July
Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA court sentences two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, another to six years
Transfer roundup: Chelsea look to hijack De Jong transfer as Barcelona confirm Kounde
Fourth Nigerian national arrested in 10 days, Pune police probe organised drug trafficking gang
Pratik Sehajpal gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call it unfair
Vijay Deverakonda posts heartfelt note after fan faints at Liger event: ‘Your love has touched me’