‘Sinner, make us dream’: Italian tennis ace shatters Novak Djokovic record

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. (AP Photo)

Jannik Sinner left behind Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic with his victory over No. 14 Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open. Thanks to his victory in Rome on Thursday, Sinner now holds the record — with 32 wins on the trot — for the most consecutive wins in Masters 1000 events.

“I don’t play for records. I play just for my own story. And obviously at the same time it means a lot to me,” Sinner said after his win over Rublev when asked about the record.

The Italian tennis ace may not care much for records but he now finds himself two wins away from becoming the first Italian male player to win the Italian Open in half a century. The clay court stretch has seen Sinner find hot form with the French Open coming up in 10 days.