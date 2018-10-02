Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Simona Halep suffers herniated disc

Simona Halep aggravated the problem during her China Open first-round match on Sunday against Ons Jabeur and was forced to retire after losing the first set.

By: Reuters | Published: October 2, 2018 8:34:54 pm
Simona Halep waves to spectators after retiring with her back injury during her first round of the women’s singles match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo) 
Related News

World number one Simona Halep’s participation in this month’s WTA Finals was thrown into doubt after a scan on Tuesday revealed she had suffered a herniated disc in her back. French Open champion Halep was injured while training at last week’s Wuhan Open, where she lost in the second round to Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova.

Romanian Halep aggravated the problem during her China Open first-round match on Sunday against Ons Jabeur and was forced to retire after losing the first set. “I had an MRI on my back and found out I have a disc hernia,” Halep said on Twitter. “I will discuss with doctors in the next few days but hope to be back soon and will keep you updated.”

Halep, who won her maiden Grand Slam trophy in Paris this year, became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore from October 21-28.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 