‘Never kick someone when they’re down’: Halep’s jab at Kyrgios after suspension

After Australian star Nick Kyrgios was provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine, Romania's Simona Halep appeared to take a dig at him on his Instagram story. (AP)

After Australian star Nick Kyrgios was provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine, Romania’s Simona Halep appeared to take a dig at him on his Instagram story. Halep, who received a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open, was mocked online by Kyrgios at that time.

“I’d imagine if I was taking similar things to be banned for 4 years, I’d have about 5 slams. Potato. I run on bananas and coke cola in 5 set battles. And my record in them speaks for itself. Maybe players should just stop taking shady s***. Look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and say yep I did it right. Not hard,” Kyrgios had said.