Simona Halep kicks off French Open campaign on day four

Simona Halep will face US’ Alison Riske. (File) Simona Halep will face US’ Alison Riske. (File)

World number one Simona Halep, chasing a maiden Grand Slam crown, will begin her French Open campaign against American Alison Riske on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Romanian’s first-round match was postponed on Tuesday because of a rain-affected schedule on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Halep, twice runner-up at Roland Garros, will likely face the daunting prospect of playing for two days in succession to catch up with the rest of the women’s draw. Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki is up against Spain’s Georgina Garcia Perez in the second round, while fourth seed Elina Svitolina takes on Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

In the men’s draw, Japan’s Kei Nishikori will meet local favourite Benoit Paire in the second round. Nishikori, seeded 19th, has won both of their previous meetings on clay. Former champion Novak Djokovic is also in action, with the Serb taking on Spain’s Jaume Munar on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Order of play:

Court Philippe-Chatrier (play starts at 0900)

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Alison Riske (US) – first round

19-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Benoit Paire (France)

Georgina Garcia Perez (Spain) v 2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

15-Lucas Pouille (France)v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (0900)

Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) v 4-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 20-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

8-David Goffin (Belgium)v Corentin Moutet (France)

32-Alize Cornet (France) v Pauline Parmentier (France)

Court One (0900)

8-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Lara Arruabarrena (Spain)

Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Martin Klizan (Slovakia) v 32-Gael Monfils (France)

14-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)

