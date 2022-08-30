scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Sharath Kamal opts out of World Championships, Sathiyan to lead squad

Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medallist A Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan in action. (File)

India’s triple gold medallist at the recent Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal, has opted out of next month’s World Table Tennis Championships in China, citing personal reasons.

The event will be played in Chengdu from September 30 to October 9.The 40-year-old Sharath had won the men’s singles, mixed doubles and team title in the Birmingham Games. G Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the country’s challenge in the men’s section while world No. 44 Manika Batra will lead the women’s team. Manika will be aiming for an improved performance after an underwhelming campaign at the CWG.

“National men and women coaches S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach of Manika) and masseur Harmeet Kaur will be the other members of the contingent,” Table Tennis Federation of India said.

“Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medallist A Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons.” The Indian team is expected to leave for Chengdu on September 25.

The Indian team:

Men: G Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh.

Coaches: S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach).

Masseur: Harmeet Kaur.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:28:58 pm
