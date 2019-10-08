Shanghai Masters Tennis 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Players: When and where to watch

Shanghai Masters Tennis 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Players: Andy Murray, playing in Shanghai courtesy of a wildcard, will continue his comeback following hip resurfacing surgery earlier in the year. The three-time Grand Slam winner says he no longer has pain in his hip and it is a matter now of building up fitness so he can play several matches in a row at tournaments.
The top eight seeds – defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, and Roberto Bautista Agut -all received first-round byes.
On my way to the Hai!
So excited to be coming back to Shanghai. Where should I visit this year🤔? Send me your ideas😉🇨🇳? pic.twitter.com/onjKXpy2ma
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
US Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with a left-wrist injury. Nadal is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Maria Francisca Perello, in two weeks.
Shanghai Masters Time: Matches begin from 10:30 A.M IST
Shanghai Masters Schedule:
Qualifying: Saturday, 5 October at 9.30am
Main draw: Sunday at 10am, Monday – Friday at 10am and 4pm, Saturday at 11am and 0530pm
Doubles final: Sunday, 13 October at 11am
Singles final: Sunday, 13 October not before 2pm
Shanghai Masters Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
Shanghai Masters Prize Money: US $7,473,620
Shanghai Masters TV Channel: The Shanghai Masters will not be telecast on any Indian television channels.
Shanghai Masters Live Streaming: Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV.