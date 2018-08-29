‘Sexist’ call sees Alize Cornet slapped with code violation for changing shirt on court

Alize Cornet took a few seconds to turn around her shirt which she realised it was on back to front. (Source: Twitter) Alize Cornet took a few seconds to turn around her shirt which she realised it was on back to front. (Source: Twitter)

A code violation handed out to a French player for removing her shirt on court during the ongoing US Open has sparked outrage. Alize Cornet, after returning to court for the third set following a break according to the extreme heat policy that has been implemented, took a few seconds to turn around her shirt which she realised it was on back to front. She was wearing a sports bra underneath but Cornett was immediatly hit with a code violation for the act.

The extreme heat policy allows female tennis players a 10-minute break before the third set begins with temperatures at Flushing Meadows touching 38C. Cornet came back to the court after the break in her match against Swede Johanna Larsson and was set to receive when she asked for a moment to change her shirt. She went on to lose the match 4-6 6-3 6-2.

The chair umpire’s decision has drawn sharp criticism on social media.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct….. ??

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018

What an embarrassment for the @usopen – glad to see people are seeing how silly this is —— U.S. Open Umpire Hits Alize Cornet With A Bizarre Code Violation Because She Briefly Took Off Her Shirt https://t.co/4LHVYuAwAS via @deadspin — Ignacio Torres (@igstorres) August 29, 2018

Busted for code violation 🙄 #alizecornet took 10 sec to turn top right way but #novacdjokovic can sit for minutes half-naked. Same comp. Days after @serenawilliams slammed for disrespecting tennis because she wore a #catsuit. Not fair. Not right. Tell your daughters 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJILnwvUvG — Alissa Warren (@alissawarren) 29 August 2018

The incident comes close on the heels of Serena Williams being banned from wearing her black costume by the French Open.

