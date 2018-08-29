Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
‘Sexist’ call sees Alize Cornet slapped with code violation for changing shirt on court

Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on court after realising it was on back to front.

Published: August 29, 2018
Alize Cornet took a few seconds to turn around her shirt which she realised it was on back to front. (Source: Twitter)
A code violation handed out to a French player for removing her shirt on court during the ongoing US Open has sparked outrage. Alize Cornet, after returning to court for the third set following a break according to the extreme heat policy that has been implemented, took a few seconds to turn around her shirt which she realised it was on back to front. She was wearing a sports bra underneath but Cornett was immediatly hit with a code violation for the act.

The extreme heat policy allows female tennis players a 10-minute break before the third set begins with temperatures at Flushing Meadows touching 38C. Cornet came back to the court after the break in her match against Swede Johanna Larsson and was set to receive when she asked for a moment to change her shirt. She went on to lose the match 4-6 6-3 6-2.

The chair umpire’s decision has drawn sharp criticism on social media.

The incident comes close on the heels of Serena Williams being banned from wearing her black costume by the French Open.

