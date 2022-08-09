Serena’s “farewell”: Tennis star plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Updated: August 9, 2022 7:19:29 pm
There comes a time in every athlete’s life when the wear and tear of playing in the top level catches up with them and Serena Williams is no different.
In a Vogue magazine article, Williams all but announced that she will be retiring very soon but did not provide a specific date. It was corroborated on her Instagram, where she said she will “relish these next few weeks” before officially calling it a career in professional tennis.
In the Vogue’s September issue’s cover, the 23-time Grand Slam champion appears next to a “Serena’s Farewell” headline. In the article, she said, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”
“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she added further in the Vogue article.
Sharing the cover on Instagram, she captioned the post, “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Williams has won 14 women’s doubles championships with her sister, Venus, in addition to two mixed doubles titles with Max Mirnyi. She was also the reigning champion for all four Grand Slams on two different occasions in 2003 and 2015.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Mirchi Baba held from Gwalior hotel on rape charges
Akshay Kumar shares emotional note for Bhumi Pednekar ahead of Raksha Bandhan release: ‘Takes a very secure actor…’
Played for Delhi from 2011-2017: CWG medallist Divya Kakran responds to AAP
Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief
Mahua Moitra seen carrying a pochette bag: ‘This is also Louis Vuitton’
Delhi Police says CCTVs already installed at stations don’t have audio recording facility, HC seeks MHA stand
Trademark fight: ExxonMobil gets small-time shop to change name
Vikram-starrer Cobra gets release date
Circle rates should be amended to reduce illegal colonies: Experts
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars discuss women losing interest in sex with time, watch teaser
Salman Khan sweats it out at gym in latest photo; fans call him ‘biggest fitness icon’