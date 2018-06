Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open. (Source: AP) Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open. (Source: AP)

Women’s world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of flu, the organisers said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Madrid because I’ve been battling the flu and I’m not at 100 percent. I look forward to returning soon,” Williams said in a statement.

Agnieszka Radwanska is now the top seed at the tournament staring on Saturday.

