No Williams sisters reunion as Serena pulls out of Wimbledon doubles match

Serena Williams has pulled out of women’s doubles at the 2026 Wimbledon due to an injury that she sustained in her singles first round match at the grass court Grand Slam earlier this week. This thus rules out a reunion with her older sister Venus in women’s doubles. Serena, however, indicated that she might continue playing after making her comeback this year after not being on the tour for nearly four years.

The Williams sisters was scheduled to face Camilla Osorio of Colombia and Solana Sierra of Argentina on Thursday. The match was then included in the order of play on Friday but not allocated a court. “I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside (at venuswilliams once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete,” Serena said in an Instagram post.