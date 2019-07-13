Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: When and where to watch

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Tennis Live Updates: Serena Williams no longer wants to obsess about elusive Grand Slam “number 24” and Simona Halep is desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop the American reaching that milestone but there will be no place for either to hide in Saturday’s final.

No matter who wins the title decider on Centre Court, the one thing for certain is that it will be a historic occasion. The 37-year-old Williams is chasing an eighth All England Club singles crown which would see her match Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles.

National pride will be at stake for Halep as she bids to become the first Romanian to win a singles title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis. Halep said if she dwelt on Williams’ records over the past 21 years it might be game over before she stepped on court for a contest compatriot and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci said would be “watched by every Romanian alive on the planet”.

When is the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Where is the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will be played at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

What time does the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 start?

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final clash will broadcast in Select Sports 1 and Select Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final clash?

The live streaming of the semi-final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.