Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: When and where to watchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/serena-williams-vs-simona-halep-wimbledon-womens-final-final-live-streaming-match-timings-ist-tv-channels-5827917/

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: When and where to watch

Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final Live Score Streaming Online, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Live Score Streaming: Serena Williams is back for a consecutive final, aiming for her 7th Wimbledon win, while Halep is aiming for her first.

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: Serena Williams will be looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 Grand Slam titles.

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Tennis Live Updates: Serena Williams no longer wants to obsess about elusive Grand Slam “number 24” and Simona Halep is desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop the American reaching that milestone but there will be no place for either to hide in Saturday’s final.

No matter who wins the title decider on Centre Court, the one thing for certain is that it will be a historic occasion. The 37-year-old Williams is chasing an eighth All England Club singles crown which would see her match Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles.

National pride will be at stake for Halep as she bids to become the first Romanian to win a singles title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis. Halep said if she dwelt on Williams’ records over the past 21 years it might be game over before she stepped on court for a contest compatriot and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci said would be “watched by every Romanian alive on the planet”.

When is the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

Advertising

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Where is the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will be played at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

What time does the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 start?

The final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019?

Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final clash will broadcast in Select Sports 1 and Select Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 final clash?

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The live streaming of the semi-final clash between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MS Dhoni gives you opportunities to win, says Steve Waugh
2 World Cup final extra special because we will have first-time winner, says Daniel Vettori
3 Rohit Sharma returns to India ahead of teammates, gets bashed for ‘careless’ parenting